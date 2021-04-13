Get your COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with no appointment, temporarily

There's still time on Tuesday to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without an appointment.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment, ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said residents will be registered onsite. After onsite registration, officials said residents will then be directed to a vaccination pod.

Every Georgia resident age 16 and over is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Parking is free at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Silver, Red or Orange decks.

Everyone receiving the vaccine will receive information to register for second vaccine doses in approximately three weeks.

