Expand / Collapse search

Get paid $1K to pumpkin spice your life at Trader Joe's

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 8:03am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to taste-test more than 20 fall-themed, pumpkin-flavored products from Trader Joe's. 

Products include pumpkin-spiced ginger brew, pumpkin waffles and cinnamon rolls and more. 

The selected candidate will be paid $1,000 for completing the taste tests, along with receiving a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to cover the cost of the food and drinks.

Applications for this unique opportunity close on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Click here for more information. 