Get paid $1K to pumpkin spice your life at Trader Joe's

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to taste-test more than 20 fall-themed, pumpkin-flavored products from Trader Joe's.

Products include pumpkin-spiced ginger brew, pumpkin waffles and cinnamon rolls and more.

The selected candidate will be paid $1,000 for completing the taste tests, along with receiving a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to cover the cost of the food and drinks.

Applications for this unique opportunity close on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Click here for more information.