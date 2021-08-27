Police searching for missing Gwinnett County 85-year-old with dementia

article

Gwinnett police are asking the public to help them find a missing 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

According to police, 85-year-old Geraldine Julien walked away from her home on Tanaga Court in Stone Mountain around 7:30 Friday morning.

Julian is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds. She has mostly grey shoulder-length hair.

The missing woman was last seen wearing grey jeans, boat shoes, possibly a green T-shirt. and carrying a black backpack with books.

If you have any information that could help officers find Julien, please call the Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5700 or 770-513-5300.

