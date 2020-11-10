Georgia's Republican Congressional delegation sends letter to Secretary of State

Georgia’s Republican Congressional delegation is adding pressure to the Georgia Secretary of State over last Tuesday’s election count.

Eight members representing Georgia in the upcoming Congress wrote a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking about voter irregularities.

The letter reads:

"As Members and Members-Elect of the Georgia Congressional Delegation, we are deeply concerned by continued, serious allegations of voting irregularities in our state. The Georgia Republican Party and the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign have received reports of deceased or ineligible voters casting ballots, eligible voters being denied the opportunity to vote, and Republican poll watchers and observers being denied access to activities and meetings critical to ensuring a fair, accurate, and transparent vote tabulation.

“As such, we write to request your thorough review of the allegations brought forth by the Georgia Republican Party and the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign. Specifically, we ask you fully examine and grant the requests laid out in their letter addressed to you earlier today before certification of the November 3, 2020, General Election.

“A fair election ensures all legal ballots are counted. We are united in asking you to ensure that such is the case and look forward to your prompt response."

The letter was signed by Representatives Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, Drew Ferguson, Austin Scott, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk, Rick Allen, and Representatives-elect Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Doug Collins sent a letter to Raffensperger on behalf of the Georgia Republican Party and the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign asking for a full hand recount. Collins was tapped Sunday to lead the recount team in Georgia for the Trump campaign.

Georgia is one front in a nationwide scramble by the Trump campaign to question his loss in multiple states after multiple news organizations including FOX News and the Associated Press declared Biden the victor Saturday when he surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold with victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The race in Georgia, with its 16 electoral votes, has not yet been called.

Monday, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue called for Raffensperger’s resignation claiming the management of Georgia’s elections has become an “embarrassment.”