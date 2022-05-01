Georgia’s Republican candidates for governor debate for the final time before early voting

Gov. Brian Kemp fielded criticism from four of his fellow Republican challengers at a debate in Atlanta Sunday night ahead of the beginning of early voting in the May 24 primary race, which begins on Monday.

Whoever wins the Republican primary will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on the ballot to become Georgia’s next governor come November.

For the third time in about a week, Gov. Kemp debated Trump-backed David Perdue, along with nonprofit leader Catherine Davis, educator Kandiss Taylor, and civil service retiree Tom Williams.

"This governor is not enforcing the law," Perdue said of Kemp, referring to his handling of unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud.

"You have not done what needed to be done to fight for our rights to have a free and honest vote in 2020," Williams told Kemp.

Kemp rebutted by pointing to the controversial State Bill 202 and other voting reforms for which he has pushed. At least one of his challengers on stage vowed that she would not support him if he were to become their nominee.

"Wouldn’t you agree, no matter what happens tonight, once we get past the May 24 primary that we all, that all of us on the stage come together and unite to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not our governor?" Kemp asked Davis on stage. Davis replied, "Governor, I would not agree."

Perdue, who has Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, has faced an increasingly uphill battle against Kemp, who has consistently beaten him in the polls and with fundraising.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR DEBATE: KEMP, PERDUE CLASH ON ELECTION, CRIME IN 2ND ROUND

Even after a markedly bitter campaign between the two– win or lose – Perdue made this promise.

"Our number-one objective that I got in here for w to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor. So yes, who I will support whoever wins is primary," Perdue declared. "Of course, I will do that. We cannot let Stacey Abrams and the woke left take over Georgia."

Advertisement

The Atlanta Press Club hosted the debate as part of the fourteen-part Loudermilk-Young debate series which features 65 candidates from other federal, state, and local races through Tuesday.