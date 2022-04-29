Georgia governor debate: Kemp, Perdue clash on elections, crime in 2nd round

Former Sen. David Perdue and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp went after each other on big topics Thursday night in the second debate for the Georgia Republican's nomination for governor.

The two went back and forth in Savannah talking about the 2020 election, crime in the state, former President Donald Trump's endorsement, and who can win against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

KEMP'S GEORGIA BILL-SIGNING TOUR AIMS TO END PERDUE'S HOPES

Each candidate returned to the fight over last election, with Perdue accusing Kemp of dividing the Republican Party, losing the voter's trust, and not doing enough to investigate claims of fraud.

"We've always had voter fraud in our elections. That's totally unacceptable and governor you won't own up to it," Perdue alleged.

Kemp responded by saying the FBI, GBI and his own office investigated claims.

"Lord have mercy, there's a lot of spaghetti being thrown on the wall," Kemp said.

Gov. Brian Kemp and former US Senator David Perdue are vying for the Republican nomination for Georgia governor in 2022. (Georgia Office of Governor / US Congress)

Perdue argued that he won his special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff by 90,000 votes, leading Kemp to respond, "If you beat Jon Ossoff, why are you not a U.S. Senator?"

"You let him steal the election, governor," Perdue shot back.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR'S RACE: BRIAN KEMP, DAVID PERDUE RESPOND TO DEBATE TOPICS

Another issue the candidates sparred over was crime in the state and public safety.

"Crime is out of control, murder, rapes are up 40% right now in Atlanta. The murder capital of the world right now is Atlanta, Georgia," Perdue argued.

"Well David perhaps you should come to Forsyth, Georgia tomorrow at the trooper graduation. When that class graduates, we'll be back up to the numbers of when I took office in 2019," Kemp said.

The point each candidate tried to drive home is who can win in November against Abrams.

"I'll just tell you this, I'm in here to protect my state. This man has sold us out to the radical left," Perdue said. "I believe with (Trump's endorsement), and with everyone's help and vote, we will stop this madness, and we will beat Stacey Abrams, even though our governor has divided the party,"

"My point is if we're going to beat Stacey Abrams, we've got to have somebody focus on today and focus on how we win in November. Not somebody who's going to look back like David Perdue and Stacy Abrams have been doing and not admit that they lost elections," Kemp said.

The final debate between Perdue and Kemp will be Sunday night at the Atlanta Press Club with Georgia educator Kandiss Taylor also taking part.

Early voting will start on Monday for the May primary.