Georgia's Make-A-Wish holds family day

A heartwarming show of support for several of Georgia’s Make-A-Wish children.

They were treated to a VIP experience in Midtown on Thursday for the Make-A-Wish Family Day.

The families were greeted at Colony Square on Peachtree Street by Disney characters, a live drumline, and even the Chick-fil-A cow.

A celebration followed with a catered lunch, a DJ, and face painting.

FOX 5 News spoke to one mother, who says Make-A-Wish changed her son's life by giving them a Disney Cruise at a particularly difficult time in his recovery.

Make-A-Wish Georgia has granted the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses for 25 years.