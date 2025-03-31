Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon' offers a unique spring break destination

The Brief Good Day Atlanta is heading out this week in search of some of the most unique and exciting spring break destinations in Georgia. First up is Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, known as "Georgia's Little Grand Canyon." The park features massive 150-foot canyons formed by erosion due to poor farming practices during the 1800s.



Slip on your sunglasses and slather on your sunscreen, because Good Day Atlanta is heading out on an epic search for some of Georgia’s best spring break adventures!

What we know:

First up, we’re taking a road trip about 150 miles south of Atlanta to an absolutely awesome destination known as Georgia’s "Little Grand Canyon." Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin is easily one of the most unique spots in the state, featuring a striking landscape created by poor farming practices during the 1800s. Those practices led to severe erosion, which eventually widened into massive 150-foot canyons that resemble the kind of geological marvels you’d find in the Desert Southwest. One look at the vivid colors of the exposed soils, and you’ll understand why visitors from around the world travel to Stewart County to photograph the park.

Providence Canyon State Park sits on more than 2,700 acres and features a visitor center (a great place to begin your adventure), a pair of picnic shelters, and hiking trails. It’s also less than 10 miles away from Florence Marina State Park, located on the northern end of the shimmering 45,000-acre Lake Walter F. George, and which contains cottages and campsites.

Providence Canyon State Park is located at 8930 Canyon Road in Lumpkin, and park hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (extending to 9:00 p.m. starting April 15th); visitor center hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. As with all of Georgia’s State Parks, admission is free aside from a $5 parking fee. For more information on visiting Providence Canyon State Park, click here.

The Source Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning exploring Providence Canyon State Park with interpretive ranger Reba Bolton.



