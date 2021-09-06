Georgia's controversial voting law faces new legal challenge

The controversy surrounding Senate Bill 202 signed into law earlier this year continues.

"It’s unfair to Gwinnet and any citizen in Georgia," Brian Whiteside said.

The Gwinnett County Solicitor General filed a legal complaint against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Election.

"The actual provision in regards to that is unconstitutional. It states that you can not share water in 150 feet or food. There are no constitutional reason for that," Whiteside said.

Governor Kemp signed the Bill into law earlier this year causing a firestorm of reactions.

Some see the Bill as a form of voter suppression against minority groups.

Major League Baseball pulled their ‘all-star games’ from Truist Park. Several big movies set to film in the state have since left in protest.

"Let’s say you’re in the line and have a friend whose voting also and you pass them some crackers. The way the law is written they can arrest you," Whiteside said.

We reached out to the secretary of states office and got this response:

"Brian Whiteside’s job is to enforce the law as written fairly and impartially, not pick and choose when and where to enforce the law. If he’s not interested in doing that…maybe he should consider another job."

Whiteside said he wants to go before a judge before the November elections.

"We are asking for an expedited court day immediately because we want this issue settled before the November elections. It’s better to be preemptive and protect someone’s constitutional rights," Whiteside said.

