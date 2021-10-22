Georgians invited to Governor's Mansion for pet adoptions

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, First Lady Marty Kemp will once again welcome Georgians to the Governor's Mansion for Pet Adoption Day.

Mrs. Kemp began hosting the events back in 2019.

"We just thought it would be really fun to have people come to the mansion that have never been here before and just, how great would it be to adopt a dog?" Kemp said.

During the first three adoption days, people brought home over 100 dogs, two cats and a hamster.

"I don't know how the hamster slid in here, but you know, that's fine too," laughed Kemp.

Now, the event has grown even larger and will include the Georgia Grown Festival. Visitors will be able to meet the "First Flock," the chickens that now call the Governor's Mansion home and talk to agricultural experts.

"We have the dairy cow come to show kids that, you know, milk comes from a cow not necessarily from the store and eggs come from a chicken and not from the store. So, kind of just to educate and bring some Georgia Grown," Kemp explained. "Agriculture's our number one industry in the State of Georgia. So, we just want to support the farmers and support the people that produce the food and everything that keeps us happy and fed."

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. In order to attend, you must sign up online.

