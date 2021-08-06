Georgians encouraged to check voter status after 'no-contact' notices mailed

article

Georgians are being encouraged to check their voting status after some counties issue "no-contact" notices.

Those notices mean a registered voter has not been to the polls or been in contact with elections officials about absentee ballots in the past five years.

More than 185,000 registered voters will get a no-contact letter, meaning they could be removed from the voter roll if they don’t take action.

DeKalb County announced on Friday it has sent out about 18,000 notices.

"We know some of these individuals may have moved out of state or are no longer eligible to vote in Georgia," said DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton. "However, we also know there may be voters who just have not participated in a recent election. Voters who have not cast a ballot in the last five years and want to remain active in the system should immediately complete and return the notice to our office."

Residents will have 30 days to respond to ensure they have not kicked off the voter rolls.

This is a statewide effort required of all elections offices.

Registered voters can check their status by going to the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

