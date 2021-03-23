Georgia youth pastor shot 6 times while helping friend in need

He was shot six times and survived, but a Henry County youth pastor said he doesn’t know the man who pulled the trigger.

Pastor Lord Woods said he did not know if he would survive the shooting and even crashed his car trying to get help.

The 29-year-old father of 10 said a friend called him for help because she thought someone stole her car.

When he arrived that female friend was arguing with her ex-boyfriend.

The woman jumped in her car and she and Woods got ready to leave. Woods said the shooter told him they could leave and as they pulled off in separate cars the shooter opened fire.

"I know I heard at least 13 rounds and all of them went towards my head. When I ducked, a bullet hit me in my face," the Willow Tree of Life youth pastor remarked.

Clayton County police are still looking for the shooting suspect. Woods wrecked his car trying to get help, he realized he could not make it to the hospital and crashed at a nearby police station.

Reporter: "Do you know the man who shot you?

Woods: "I do not know him at all. That was my first time seeing him."

Woods showed FOX 5 his injuries. He spent almost two weeks at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering.

The 29-year-old father is the only breadwinner in his family. Tuesday is one of his children's birthdays and he is really too weak to celebrate.

"I have never been a person to not work. When everyone found out I was shot six times, they all have the same reaction. They say you do not have any enemies, the delivery driver responded," Woods said.

Clayton County police said they have some positive leads in the case.

Since Wood is not able to work, his mother started a GoFundMe account for him.

