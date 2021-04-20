Georgia youth baseball coach convicted for possession of child pornography

article

A former Georgia youth baseball coach is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on two dozen counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Douglas County District Attorney says 48-year-old Bryan Edward Holloway was arrested as part of 2018's Operation Southern Impact II targeting the distribution of child sexual abuse materials around the state.

According to officials, investigators were able to link two internet protocol (IP) addresses distributing "level nine" child sexual abuse materials to Holloway. Level nine materials is the highest severity on the scale and involves the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

Officials say that Holloway's IP address uploaded 47 videos of toddlers being sexually abused on Dec, 29, 2017. Two days later, 14 more videos were uploaded from an IP address of Holloway's best friend, whose home the suspect was watching while his friend was out of town.

Agents executed a search warrant on Holloway, who was a youth baseball coach in Winston, Georgia, and say they found hundreds of images of children being sexually abused as well as an internet search history that was "almost exclusively made up of terms aimed at finding child sexual abuse material."

"These children are victims of horrific abuse, who are targeted for their vulnerability," Assistant District Attorney Rachel D. Ackley said. "Possession and sharing of material depicting this abuse only increases demand for it to be made in the first place and risks future children falling into the hands of predators who make and distribute it."

Friday, a jury convicted Holloway on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of children. The Georgia man now faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 480 years. He will be sentenced on April 26.

