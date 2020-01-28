Georgia World Congress Center cuts ribbon on new expansion

A major milestone for the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority Board of Governors celebrated the completion of the building's expansion project.

The project adds more than 104,000 square feet to the convention center.

Organizers say that now puts the center at more than one million square feet of contiguous space.

They say the extra space will allow them to bring in more people than ever before.

Organizers say the Georgia World Congress Center is now one of the top five largest convention centers in the country.