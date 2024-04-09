Georgia woman accused of shooting spree in Florida during solar eclipse

article

A Georgia woman is facing charges after investigators say she went on a shooting spree in Florida during Monday's solar eclipse.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Tayor Celestine told the staff at a Holmes County hotel that "God" told her to do it.

Troopers say Celestine fired shots at two cars on Interstate 10, grazing one driver in the arm and another in the neck.

She was stopped by troopers on the interstate and taken into custody.

The Georgia woman is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a firearm.

