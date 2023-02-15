Georgia weather: Storm system bringing rains, gusty winds to state

Another round of rain and chances of heavy winds could be possible as parts of a severe storm system pass through Georgia Thursday night.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a storm system whose impact is already starting to be felt in the metro Atlanta area.

While parts of Georgia are experiencing scattered showers Wednesday through most of Thursday, a powerful cold front is moving into the state Thursday night.

While damage is not expected to be severe in most of Georgia, storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes into parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and into the Ohio Valley starting Thursday afternoon.

Northwest Georgia will experience the greatest risk for severe weather with forecasts currently predicting a level 2 risk. Most of the metro Atlanta area will remain in a level 1 risk.

Risks in Georgia will primarily be the damaging winds, but a tornado spin up is possible.

The storm will weaken as it passes through the Peach State leaving rainfall of around 1 to 2 inches.

Once the last rain moves out of the area after sunrise Friday, colder air will move in and bring with it cooler than average temperatures for that day and Saturday.

The cold air will pass by the start of next week, leaving Georgia with a mild President's Day.