Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:59 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
5
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:56 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Georgia wardens stop illegal hunt, confiscate 157 doves

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
georgia dnr dove hunt article

Georgia game wardens confiscated 157 doves during an illegal dove hunt. Photo courtesy of Georgia DNR.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens on Monday took 157 doves from seven hunters on a baited field in Tattnall County. 

The Georgia DNR shared an image of the doves, saying Game Wardens Jordan Usher, Bobby Sanders and Patrick Gibbs confiscated them. 

It’s illegal in Georgia to bait a field in order to lure doves or to knowingly hunt on one. 

Hunters who are found guilty face fines of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

The confiscated doves were donated to the Mel Blount Youth Home, according to the DNR.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.