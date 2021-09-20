Georgia wardens stop illegal hunt, confiscate 157 doves

article

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens on Monday took 157 doves from seven hunters on a baited field in Tattnall County.

The Georgia DNR shared an image of the doves, saying Game Wardens Jordan Usher, Bobby Sanders and Patrick Gibbs confiscated them.

It’s illegal in Georgia to bait a field in order to lure doves or to knowingly hunt on one.

Hunters who are found guilty face fines of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

The confiscated doves were donated to the Mel Blount Youth Home, according to the DNR.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

