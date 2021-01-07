Georgia voters focus on decency and order following chaos at U.S. Capitol

An attack on our democracy, domestic terrorism, anarchy, and an un-American insurrection.

No matter what you call the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, one thing is clear--the nation is faced with some very serious social and political challenges.

In this edition of Your Take, four Georgia voters speak candidly to FOX 5's Portia Bruner about how to get beyond the politics of division and focus on restoring decency and order.

