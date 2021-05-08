Georgia 'votercades' a timely tribute to John Lewis, activists say

On a day dedicated to the activist spirit of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a ‘votercade’ at the King Center in Atlanta served as a timely tribute to the late civil rights leader and politician, officials said.

The event marked by protests in cities across the state of Georgia

"We expect the participation on Saturday to be even larger than our Votercades during the runoffs because on the same day, same time, concerned citizens will drive through various U.S. cities to bring attention to the urgent need for policies that make voting easier, not harder," said Helen Butler, executive director of the Peoples’ Agenda in a statement. "Here in the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement we are determined to send a loud message that, as our founder, Dr. Joseph Lowery said, ‘We’re not going back. We’ve marched too hard, died too young and bleed too profusely to allow anyone to turn back the hands of time on our journey to justice’ – even in a global pandemic."

Votercades are set in more than a dozen locations in Georgia on Saturday.

Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, Dr. Bernice King and Martin King III, the children of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., are slated to speak during a press conference preceding the event.

Dekalb and Clayton County Votercades and a caravan from The Carter Center will join the Atlanta group at The King Center.

