Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods

The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters.

Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will happen as the clean-up slowly starts in the state.

Volunteers from Georgia are getting ready right now to head up to offer a hand.

"In the midst of a natural disaster we go and love on our neighbors," said Dwain Carter, director of Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief.

Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

DOZENS STILL MISSING IN KENTUCKY AS STATE BRACES FOR MORE RAIN

Carter is one of about 50 who are heading to Kentucky over the next 48 hours to help with the clean-up.

He has done this type of volunteer work for nearly three decades, so he knows what this will mean for those dealing with so much loss.

"For a lot of us this is kind of what we live for," Carter said.

Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

The volunteers will work on homes in Jenkins and Neon, Kentucky. They will help remove the damage, so repair crews can start rebuilding.

"We do this because we believe the Lord Jesus has given everything for us, and we want to take that message and give it back out and just give as he has given us," Carter said.

The first group leaves Monday morning with the next group scheduled to head out on Tuesday.

As of now, the volunteers plan to be in that area for the next three to four weeks.