Georgia vehicle emission testing returning after system outage

Georgia's vehicle emissions inspections will return back to normal Thursday after a week-long system outage.

On March 30, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division waived the inspections for a period of time after the vendor for multiple states noticed and stopped a malware attack.

The outage affected the transmission of information to and from inspection stations in eight states.

Wednesday, the GEPD and the Georgia Department of Revenue said that the Vehicle Emissions Inspect and Maintenance Program had been restored.

Starting Thursday, vehicle owners will be able to obtain their emissions tests.

Due to the outage, anyone who registered or renewed a vehicle between March 31 and April 8 will not need to get an emissions test until next year's renewal period.

However, emissions testing will be required for any motorists registering or renewing a vehicle starting on Friday.

The delays caused major frustrations for the Georgians who ran the state's emissions testing, who told FOX 5 that the outage happened at the time of the year when their business was booming.

