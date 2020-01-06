Georgia trooper reunites family with missing dog after car accident

A Georgia State trooper went above and beyond the call of duty to reunite a traveling family with their missing dog after a car accident.

Officials say that the crash happened on Friday on Interstate 20 in Morgan County during the heavy rain. In the aftermath, "Pretty Girl," the pet dog of a family involved, escaped from the vehicle and ran off.

The family, being from North Carolina, had no idea about the area and couldn't look for the dog. Troopers searching the area couldn't find Pretty Girl either.

One law enforcement officer, Trooper First Class Clark, couldn't stop worrying about the dog, so that night and the next day he went back and searched the area. Through his community contacts and social media, Clark successfully was able to find Pretty Girl at a nearby church.

The officer kept the dog at his home Saturday night until the owner's mother could drive all the way from Alabama to pick her up, leading to a great reunion in North Carolina.

"A Tip of the Trooper Hat goes to TFC2 Clark for his compassion and diligence in reuniting “Pretty Girl” with her family," the Georgia State Patrol said on Facebook.