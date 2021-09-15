Georgia trooper injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-75

article

Georgia law enforcement is sharing a frightening reminder of why they ask drivers to move over for first responders.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety shared a photo on Twitter of what remained of an Albany trooper's patrol car after a wreck in Tift County Tuesday.

According to officials TFC Wright was working in an off-duty capacity on Interstate 75 when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a tractor-trailer.

The impact of the crash caused Wright's vehicle to smash into the guardrail.

Thankfully, Wright only suffered minor injuries.

It is not known if the driver of the tractor-trailer will face charges in the collision.

