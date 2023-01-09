Georgia and Texas agriculture officials make bet ahead of College Football Championship

article

When it comes to college football, nothing makes the game more fun than a little friendly wager between competitors.

The Georgia Agriculture Commission and his Texas counterpart are putting their money where their mouth is while cheering on the Bulldogs and TCU's Horned Frogs.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says the bet is simple.

If Georgia wins, Texas has to send the state Texan Waygu steaks.

If TCU wins, the Peach State will be sending Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller a bushel of - of course - peaches and blueberry cobbler.

"I look forward to chowing down on that stake when my Georgia Bulldogs beat those Horned Frogs on Monday night," Harper said.

Georgia (14-0) could become the first school to repeat as champs in major college football since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff.

The Frogs are the biggest underdogs in the history of the CFP title game, getting 12 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and facing a far more talented team — at least by the recruiting rankings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.