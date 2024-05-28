Georgia teen earns college degree before her high school graduation

A Georgia teen celebrated two big graduation milestones in a single month.

NeeAli Scott may just be 17 years old, but she's already a college graduate.

The Savannah Arts Academy senior graduated from Savannah State University with an associate of science degree almost a month before she walked across the stage for her high school graduation.

"I really just wanted to get as much education, a college education, as I can now for free. In the state of Georgia, you get 30 credits free," Scott told WJCL. "So that's already half of the associate's degree."

She received her high school diploma on May 20.

Along with her busy course load, Scott also volunteered at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

She said she plans to continue her education and one day become a surgeon.

"I would like to work in an inner-city hospital and give back to the youth here in Savannah or wherever I may end up," she said.

While Scott hasn't decided on where she's going to attend school, she told WJCL that an HBCU would be her top option.