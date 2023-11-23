Georgia teen author graduating high school at 16

article

A brilliant Georgia teen is graduating from high school a year early.

Darrell Bryant is just 16 years old, but he already has a long list of accomplishments under his belt.

In December, Bryant will graduate from Saint John Academy in Savannah with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

He's earned $600,000 in scholarship offers from 17 different schools.

Bryant has chosen to attend Savannah Technical College first to study aircraft assembly. He's still deciding on where he'll pursue his bachelor's degree.

At 11 years old, Bryant wrote a book called "The Flower Nerd," which addressed bullying.

It has sold hundreds of copies so far.