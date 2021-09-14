Georgia Tech students named finalists in national invention competition

article

Two Georgia Tech students have been named finalists in a national competition for inventors.

Stephen Kalinsky and Jared Meyers are two undergraduates at the Atlanta university and will be competing in the 2021 Collegiate Inventors Competition.

The two students along with their advisor have been developing a system that could one day help millions of Americans who suffer from bladder issues.

The device, described as an Augment Health Bladder Management System, is designed to be a noninvasive connection between a catheter and catheter valve that monitors the bladder and sends an alert to the user's cell phone to let them know when it is full.

"This invention has the potential to reduce costs and infections, restore dignity and offer better quality of care," the students' description of their invention reads.

The team will present their inventions on Oct. 13 to a panel of judges. They have some stiff competition from schools like Harvard and John Hopkins University.

