Chemical spill causes evacuation of Georgia Tech building

Georgia Tech police have evacuated one of the campus' buildings after a chemical spill Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia Tech Police Department is asking people to avoid the school's Technology Enterprise Park while they attempt to contain the spill.

According to Georgia Tech, the building is used by the school's Department of Biomedical Engineering as a research space and houses biomolecular analysis equipment.

While officials have not said what caused the spill, they say the building was evacuated out of caution and are working to resolve the issue.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

