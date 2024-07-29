2024 Paris Olympics: Georgia athletes medal tracker

article

There are 20 Georgia-born and raised athletes competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

We'll help you keep track as they contribute to Team USA's medal tracker.

So far, Brody Malone helped the Men's Gymnastics team earn a bronze medal in the finals, the team's first in 16 years:

2024 Paris Olympics athletes from Georgia

BASKETBALL

Anthony Edwards

Age: 22

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: 5x5 Men's Basketball

Fun fact: At just 22, Anthony Edwards, also known as "Ant-Man" or "Ant," is the youngest player on Team USA men's basketball team.

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Anthony Edwards of Team United States takes a shot during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dearica Hamby

Age: 30

Hometown: Marietta

Event: 3x3 Women's Basketball

Fun fact: Not only is Dearica a proud mom, but she was also a WNBA first round draft pick in 2015.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Dearica Hamby of the United States speaks during a Team USA 3x3 Basketball press conference at the Main Press Centre on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

CLIMBING

Emma Hunt

Age: 21

Hometown: Woodstock

Event: Speed climbing

Fun fact: Emma currently holds the national record for women's speed climbing.

US Emma Hunt poses with the silver medal during the podium ceremony of the women's speed final climbing event during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Climbing Walls of the Cerrillos Park in Santiago on October 21, 2023. (Photo by ERNESTO Expand

GYMNASTICS

Brody Malone

Age: 24

Hometown: Summerville

Event: Parallel Bars, High Bar, Rings, Pommel Horse, Floor, Vault

Fun fact: Competing in Paris is particularly special for Brody who, just a year ago, had to relearn how to walk after a knee injury that could have killed his career.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Brody Malone of Team United State competes on the rings during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/ Expand

SHOOTING

Katelyn Abeln

Age: 23

Hometown: Douglasville

Event: Women's 10m Air Pistol

Fun fact: Katelyn Abeln's dad founded the air pistol team that she practiced on with kids around the community.

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 26: Katelyn Morgan Abeln of USA is seen on the women's 10m range during the final practice day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 26, 2024 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Charles McQuil Expand

Vincent Hancock

Age: 35

Hometown: Eatonton

Event: Men's Skeet

Fun fact: Vincent is known as the most decorated skeet athlete of all time, and it seems to run in the family. His father was a competitive shooter.

ASAKA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Gold Medalist Vincent Hancock of Team United States poses following the Skeet Finals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 26, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. With this edition of the Olym Expand

Will Hinton

Age: 28

Hometown: Dacula

Event: Men's Trap

Fun fact: Despite Paris being Will's first Olympic debut, he already holds several international medals and earned a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships for Men's Trap Team.

Henry Leverett

Age: 23

Hometown: Bainbridge

Event: Men's Rapid Fire Pistol

Fun fact: Henry once competed alongside his own older brother, Jackson, at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Henry Turner Leverett of the United States competes in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol final of the ISSF World Cup 2021, at the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi on March 28, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Ge Expand

SOCCER/FOOTBALL

Emily Sonnett

Age: 30

Hometown: Marietta

Event: Women's Soccer Team

Fun fact: Emily has a twin sister named Emma who playeded soccer for UGA.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Emily Sonnett #14 of the United States celebrate after defeating Germany during the Women's group B match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by John Tod Expand

Caleb Wiley

Age: 19

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: Men's Soccer Team

Fun fact: Caleb made his professional debut with Atlanta United when he was only 17.

COBHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 16 : Chelsea Unveil New Signing Caleb Wiley at Chelsea Training Ground on July 16, 2024 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) Expand

Walker Zimmerman

Age: 31

Hometown: Lawrenceville

Event: Men's Soccer Team

Fun fact: Walker scored Nashville SC's first Major League Soccer goal on February 29, 2020. It just so happens that the match was against Atlanta United FC.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Walker Zimmerman #3 of the United States stands for the national anthem before the Men's group A match between France and United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseil Expand

SWIMMING

Brooks Curry

Age: 23

Hometown: Dunwoody

Event: Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay

Fun fact: Brooks is a proud LSU graduate. He broke several school records and helped them win national titles and SEC Championships.

US' Brooks Curry competes in the men's 100m freestyle heat 3 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 23, 2023. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Ph Expand

Carson Tyler

Age: 20

Hometown: Moultrie

Event: Men's 3-meter platform, 10-meter platform

Fun fact: Carson is the first U.S. diver in 24 years to qualify for both springboard and platform events at the Olympics.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 22: Carson Tyler poses with the trophy after winning the Men's 10M Platform finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on June 22, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo b Expand

TENNIS

Chris Eubanks

Age: 28

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: Men's Singles

Fun fact: Chris is a whopping 6-feet-7-inches tall.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Christopher Eubanks of Team United States plays a backhand against Benjamin Hassan of Team Lebanon during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Par Expand

TRACK & FIELD/ATHLETICS

Chris Bailey

Age: 24

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: 400m, 4x400m

Fun fact: Funnily enough, Chris majors in kinesiology, the study of human movement.

Scotland , United Kingdom - 3 March 2024; Alexander Doom of Belgium beats Christopher Bailey of USA on the line to win the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day three of the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Expand

Graham Blanks

Age: 22

Hometown: Athens

Event: 5000m

Fun fact: Graham isn't just brawn, he's got a lot of brains, too. He studies economics and philosophy at Harvard while competing.

EARLYSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 18: Graham Blanks #616 of the Harvard Crimson races to a victory during the Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championship held at Panorama Farms on November 18, 2023 in Earlysville, Virginia. (Photo by Jamie Expand

Christian Coleman

Age: 28

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: 4x100m

Fun fact: Christian went to the same high school as tennis Olympian Chris Eubanks. Is Westlake High School cooking up super-athletes?

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 28: Christian Coleman reacts after competing in the men's 200 meter semi-final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/ Expand

Jasmine Jones

Age: 22

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: 400m hurdles

Fun fact: Jasmine's father is former Buffalo Bills defensive back Henry Jones.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 30: Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, bronze medalist Jasmine Jones and silver medalist Anna Cockrell pose with their medals after competing in the women's 400 meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Expand

Daniel Roberts

Age: 26

Hometown: Hampton

Event: 110m hurdles

Fun fact: Daniel told Fox News that he likes to blast feel-good music like The O'Jays before a big race.

Daniel Roberts of the United States reacts after the men's 110m hurdles final at the Yangtze River Delta Athletics Diamond Gala in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Li Bo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

WRESTLING

Hampton Morris

Age: 20

Hometown: Marietta

Event: Men's 61kg

Fun fact: Hampton likes to keep his training simple. His father, Tripp Morris, is his coach, and they prefer to work out at home in their garage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Weightlifter Hampton Morris poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

This tracker will be updated periodically.