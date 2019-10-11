Georgia Teach of Year hitches ride with Air Force Thunderbirds

The Atlanta Air Show and the Air Force Thunderbirds honored Georgia’s Teacher of the Year in a "Sky High" way.

Tracey Pendley got the ride of a lifetime as a reward for her hard work as an educator.

Pendley is a fourth-grade teacher at Burgess Peterson Academy in southeast Atlanta.

She's also the recipient of the 2020 Teacher of the Year award.

As part of that award, Pendley was honored with a hometown hero flight.

Friday, she visited Dobbins Air Reserve Base and rode in an F-16 fighter jet.

Pendley is the first APS teacher in nearly four decades to win the Georgia Teacher of the Year award.