Georgia superintendent labels AP African American Studies course 'illegal'

Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods has declared that the Advanced Placement African American Studies course he rejected for state funding is illegal.

After more than a week of inquiries from educators, activists, and Gov. Brian Kemp regarding Woods’ decision not to advance the class following its pilot phase, the state superintendent has clarified that the course violates the provisions of HB 1804, passed in 2022. The law prohibits discrimination based on race and mandates that curricula and training programs must not judge individuals based on race.

College Board pushes back on AP course ‘illegal' label

Rashad Brown, an AP African American Studies consultant with the College Board who taught the pilot program at Atlanta Public Schools, maintains the course is robust.

"We're talking about the College Board, not some fringe group," Brown stated.

SEE ALSO: Gwinnett County Schools cut AP African American Studies after state superintendent defunds course

As previously reported by FOX 5 News, Superintendent Woods has established a way to teach AP African American Studies using a code for a non-AP African American Studies course, allowing it to receive state funding.

An AP African American Studies in Georgia is the center of controversy after the pilot program was not picked up by the state. (Supplied)

However, Brown criticizes the state's new approach, describing it as inadequate and insufficient. He insists the course must be offered with the assurance that students will receive the appropriate weight for an advanced placement course.

"And be able to receive college credit from an adopted AP course recognized by the state of Georgia," Brown emphasized.

Kemp calls for clarity on AP African American Studies course

At a school district event in Carrolton on Wednesday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp reiterated his concerns and the need for transparency, especially with changes occurring so close to the start of the school year.

"If you are going to make changes...especially just before the school year, there needs to be transparency," Kemp said.

SEE ALSO: Georgia superintendent blocks AP African American studies: Kemp, Metro Atlanta schools respond

Kemp noted that his office would continue to monitor the situation but did not confirm whether he was satisfied with the answers provided by Woods thus far.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attends a back-to-school event in Carrollton on July 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

"The chair has been involved; I feel good about the conversations they are having...don't want to say too much until we get the rest of the information," said Dr. Stan DeJarnett, Tenth Congressional District Representative to the State Board of Education.

Woods defends calling AP African American Studies course ‘illegal’

In a new statement, Woods apologized for any confusion and reiterated that the course violates the state's divisive concepts law. He cited concerns with the topic of intersectionality and other areas but underscored his commitment to following the law.

SEE ALSO: Should AP African American Studies be taught in Georgia schools? Congresswomen talk superintendent ban

Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, seen center, is touring a school in this undated photo. (FOX 5)

Full statement from Superintendent Woods:

"To all, I wish to begin by apologizing for how I failed to effectively communicate my rationale for not recommending this specific course for approval to the State Board of Education. As an elected official, I owe all citizens of Georgia an explanation for any decision I make. To all our school districts, I apologize for any confusion that this may have caused as well.

"At the completion of the mentioned course pilot year and the finalization of the course standards and framework, I was approached to either move the course forward for adoption or to not recommend. As this course had received much controversy over the pilot year concerning some content, I proceeded to read the complete course standards and framework. This was done to see if the course material violated Georgia law 20-1-11. This section of Georgia law deals with the topic of ‘Divisive Concepts’ as was initiated in the originating legislation of House Bill 1084.

"After reviewing the content, it was clear that parts of the coursework did violate the law. As with most states with laws like Georgia on this issue that have raised concerns, the most glaring violation is on the topic of intersectionality. There are additional areas of concern, but this topic raises the highest level of concern. If the Advanced Placement course had presented a comparative narrative with opposing views on this and other topics, an argument could be made that the course did not violate Georgia law.

"For me, this has always been about following the law. If I moved this forward for approval, I would break my oath of office and ask the State Board of Education and our local school districts to ignore the law.

"Can students currently take a course on African American Studies? Yes. I passed an African American Studies course in 2020. Though not specific in content, districts have had the ability to offer this course to all students, not just those taking an AP class.

"Can a district use the AP African American Studies standards and framework as its accepted content for the state course? Yes. Under Georgia policy, a district may do this without the State School Superintendent’s or the State Board of Education’s approval. Students may take the associated AP test to possibly receive college credit. However, the content may be challenged at the local level for violating 20-1-11 if all of the AP course content is adopted.

"Currently, I have asked for legal clarification as it pertains to 20-1-11. There may be an exemption as it pertains to course adoption for not only AP courses but also International Baccalaureate (IB) and dual enrollment college courses. Should the ruling reverse my decision, then I will follow the law.

"Once again, I offer my deepest apologies for my communication error and pledge to take the necessary steps to ensure that it will not happen again."