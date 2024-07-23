Should AP African American Studies be taught in Georgia schools? Congresswomen talk superintendent ban

Should Advanced Placement African American Studies be taught in Georgia schools?

According to State School Superintendent of the Georgia Department of Education Richard Woods, it's not a priority. Earlier this week, the superintendent announced there would be no state funding provided to cover the cost of the class. School districts that want to keep it will need to find their own local funds.

A spokesperson for his office released the following statement:

"This course was previously offered in some Georgia schools through a College Board pilot – pilots do not require an approval process at the state level. With the pilot concluded, there are two ways for a course to be formally approved to receive state funding in Georgia: the State School Superintendent can make a recommendation for approval, or the State Board of Education can initiate an approval directly. Superintendent Woods has opted not to recommend this course for state approval at this time.

"Districts have multiple options to offer courses on this topic to their students. Local districts may still offer the AP course with local funding. Additionally, Superintendent Woods’ administration added a course code for a state-funded African American Studies course in 2020.

When asked why the superintendent made the decision just weeks before classes begin, the spokesperson stated the following: "Superintendent Woods feels the existing state-funded African American Studies course code is the best path for schools to offer students instruction on this topic."

That decision affects schools like Maynard Jackson High School. In 2023, FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to history teacher Rashad Brown who was teaching a pilot of the course at a time when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration banned it.

Students were learning about the African Diaspora and ancient civilizations where Black people were thriving as kings, queens, mathematicians, and engineers.

"You get to look at people like Mansa Musa, one of the richest people ever in human history," Brown told FOX 5 Atlanta. "You get to look at the impact that we've had on civilization as a whole, whether it's introducing mathematics, astrology, science, [or] medicine."

Lisa Morgan, the president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said she was "utterly dismayed" at the decision to eliminate funding and course credit for the class.

"Woods' decision truly stands out against the backdrop of the approval of the AP European History class," Morgan said in a statement. "What is our State Department of Education communicating to Georgia's diverse student population, ironically in light of the recent events around Vice President Kamala Harris now running for the presidency of the United States?"

Atlanta Public Schools said the block will not affect local charter schools: "Atlanta Public Schools’ charter system status gives us the flexibility to continue offering Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies, even though it will not be supported with state funding. APS will provide the course to students with local funds. AP African-American Studies will continue to count for credit toward graduation. This district is committed to providing rigorous instruction that helps our students become globally-minded citizens."

Rep. Jasmine Michelle Clark (D-Lilburn) will hold a joint press conference at the South Wing Steps of the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday at noon with her colleagues Sens. Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain) and Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson) to address the news.