AP African American Studies pilot course offered at metro Atlanta high school

The Advanced Placement African American Studies class that is illegal in Florida is being taught right here in metro Atlanta.

One instructor who teaches the course at Maynard Jackson High School said his students are learning about the pre-America days when African-Americans were thriving as kings, queens, mathematicians, and engineers.

"One problem for me as a historian is starting us off here in our country as slaves," history teacher Rashad Brown said.

Brown said his class takes a deep dive into the African Diaspora.

The pilot class, which is one of 60 being taught nationwide, begins every day with current events. Today's clip featured a Black Virginia mother who objected to what her daughter was being taught about her history.

Teacher Brown said the yearlong class includes hidden and untold stories of Black contributions before slavery.

"Unit 1 from College Board with this course is just phenomenal because you get to look at ancient civilizations. You get to look at people like Mansa Musa, one of the richest people ever in human history. You get to look at the impact that we've had on civilization as a whole, whether it's introducing mathematics, astrology, science, [or] medicine," he said, smiling.

The 50 students enrolled in the two classes are eager to receive all the impactful history.

"I heard about the Moors, but we went in depth about the Moors – about how we helped civilize a lot of different nations. We helped with hygiene, basically. Things such as washing your clothes, brushing your teeth, different diets, and meal plans," Senior Aliyah Chaney said.

Teacher Brown and the students said they criticize anyone, including Governor DeSantis, who would ban the class.

"It feels like a punch to the face to us as a whole, as a race. It feels like the government, and like the governor, feels that we shouldn't … that we don't deserve to have a class, or that we don't deserve to know about our own history,' student Sam McKinney said.

"These are like modern day anti-literacy laws where you don't want people to learn, and read, and write about certain information and certain topics, and they're being punitively impacted through educational legislation," Mr. Brown said.

The pilot class is taking off in Georgia, next year three more Atlanta Public Schools will offer the class, including Kipp Collegiate, North Atlanta and New Schools at Carver.