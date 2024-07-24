Georgia superintendent blocks AP African American studies: Metro Atlanta schools respond

article

A group of state lawmakers, joined by educators, students, pastors and activists, vigorously called into question state superintendent Richard Woods' decision to pull state funding for an advanced placement African-American studies course.

"For the state superintendent to disregard the significance of providing diverse course offerings is deeply troubling," said Mallory Fannin, a Gwinnett County teacher who would've taught the class. "AP African-American Studies was poised to provide my students with a broader understanding of history beyond traditional narratives."

As the Wednesday afternoon news conference began, the state superintendent released a more detailed response to supplement Tuesday's remarks:

The update was not well received by lawmakers at the news conference.

"When you take an AP course, you get quality points. To do it the other way, takes that away," explained State Rep. Jasmine Clark (D-Lilburn). "And even if they can take the AP exam, it affects their GPA."

Legislators say if the state superintendent does not flip, they will put pressure on state school board members to restore funding.

"A board member could reintroduce it, and they could vote on it as a board," said State Rep. Nikki Merritt.

State Sen. Elena Parent, Chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus, says Woods has not clearly explained his concerns with the curriculum.

"He owes the people of Georgia an explanation for what it is in the curriculum that gave him pause," Merritt said.

Below are statements from Cobb County Schools, Fulton County Schools and DeKalb County Schools:

COBB COUNTY

"The District has planned a proof of concept, at one high school, which will allow for interested students to take the AP exam in this course.

"We will continue to do so."

FULTON COUNTY

"Due to the evolving nature of state approval and funding for AP African American Studies, we aim to provide certainty for our parents and students as they plan for the academic year.

"Fulton County Schools has scheduled Honors and On-level African American Studies courses for the 2024-25 school year, and we want to assure our students and parents that these courses will proceed as planned.

"FCS currently covers the costs of Advanced Placement courses for our students. We have and will continue to allow students to register for and take AP examinations, even if they have not taken the corresponding AP course.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our staff, students, and stakeholders informed of any updates once the state confirms its position."

DEKALB COUNTY

"Today, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Superintendent Dr. Devon Q. Horton reaffirmed the District’s dedication to providing high-quality educational experiences for its students, highlighting its continuing measures to support the Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course.

"Throughout my professional career, I have explained that students don’t fail; the systems fail our students. Our goal and responsibility must be to offer our students a comprehensive and inclusive education that reflects our community's diverse history and culture.

"DCSD will offer AP African American Studies in four of its high schools during the 2024-25 school year. One hundred fifty-one students are currently enrolled."

Later on Wednesday, DeKalb County CEO Michael L. Thurmond pledged up to $100,000 to support the district's decision.