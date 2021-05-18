Georgia state trooper helps Oglethorpe County man cut grass after fall

article

A Georgia State Patrol trooper's random act of kindness in Oglethorpe County is being revered on Facebook.

Oglethorpe County Emergency Medical Services said Tuesday a Georgia State Patrol trooper was driving when he noticed an elderly man had slipped and fallen while cutting grass.

Oglethorpe EMS responded to evaluate the man. While they worked, so did the GSP trooper.

He helped the man by finishing the chore of mowing the rest of the lawn below a slope in the yard.

"He didn’t even worry about getting his shiny shoes dirty!" A post from Oglethorpe County EMS said. "This is what community is about!"

Officials said the man who fell was uninjured.

The trooper is identified only as GSP officer Frankel.

