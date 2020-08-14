Georgia State Trooper fired, arrested after officer-involved shooting

A Georgia State Trooper was charged and arrested Friday following an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Screven County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

27-year-old Jacob Gordon Thompson was fired from his position within DPS after being taken in custody in connection to the August 7 shooting.

Jacob Gordon Thompson (Georgia Department of Public Safety)

According to the GBI, a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra along Stoney Pond Road. The trooper then chased the car after the driver did not stop, until the trooper used the PIT maneuver to force the car to stop.

60-year-old Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis was shot and killed on the scene by the trooper. The GBI is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

No officers were injured in this incident, according to the GBI.

In a statement released to FOX 5, The Georgia Department of Public Safety said:

"The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) terminated Jacob G. Thompson today, Aug. 14, 2020, due to his 'negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony.' "

Thompson was hired in 2013, according to the DPS.

Governor Brian Kemp shared his confidence with the investigation, saying in a statement:

"I have complete confidence in Director Vic Reynolds, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety as they conduct this investigation. They will follow the facts, seek the truth, and ensure justice."

Thompson was taken to the Screven County Jail and faces charges for felony murder and aggravated assault.

An investigation continues.

