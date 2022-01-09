Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots, wounds teenager during pursuit, GBI says

A Georgia State Patrol trooper shot a teenager during a pursuit Sunday morning in Toombs County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said 17-year-old Vidalia resident Taliyah Williams was shot and wounded by the trooper. Another suspect, 32-year-old Vidalia man Charles James, was arrested during the incident.

Investigators said Lyons Police Department officers were notified of a bank alarm and officers reported hearing shots fired at around 12:11 a.m. in the area of East Clifton Avenue in Lyons.

Officers found James driving through yards, according to the GBI, before he exited his vehicle and ran on foot. Law enforcement arrested him on Jones Street.

Williams attempted to drive away, investigators said, Lyons police officer followed her. She allegedly drove by the officer holding James. Officers report hearing gunfire and firing at Williams' car.

Georgia State Patrol joined the pursuit, which ended near East Grady Avenue and 11th Street because of a flat tire.

The GBI said Williams got out of the car and ran, then a Georgia State Patrol trooper shot her. Williams was hospitalized nearby before she was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

The GBI will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting and deliver its findings to the Toombs County District Attorney’s Office.

