Georgia State Patrol pay tribute to K-9 with funeral procession

A Georgia State Patrol trooper bid farewell to his partner one last time.

Georgia State Patrol said K-9 officer Nico died on Thursday due to illness.

K-9 Nico and his handler Trooper Doug Allen were assigned to GSP Post 46 in Monroe.

On Friday, Nico's body was wrapped in an American flag and driven with an escort.

Georgia State Patrol held a funeral procession for K-9 Officer Nico, assigned to a post in Monroe. (Photo courtesy GSP)

The escort included some Conyers Police Department patrol cars.

"We appreciate the support that has been given to Trooper Allen during this hard time of saying goodbye to his K-9 partner."