Georgia State Patrol make 279 DUI arrests between Friday and Sunday evening

article

The Brief Georgia State Patrol made 279 DUI arrests and issued over 700 distracted driving citations between Friday and Sunday evening. More than 1,100 seatbelt violations were recorded statewide during the holiday weekend. At least 250 crashes occurred, resulting in three confirmed traffic-related deaths.



Georgia State Patrol has been busy on the roads this Memorial Day weekend, with hundreds of drivers facing citations or arrests as law enforcement steps up traffic enforcement.

RELATED: 12 BUIs, 2 boating accidents over Memorial Day Weekend in Georgia

By the numbers:

Between Friday and Sunday evening, state troopers made 279 DUI arrests and issued more than 700 citations for distracted driving. In addition, over 1,100 seatbelt violations were recorded across the state.

What they're saying:

Officials say at least 250 crashes have been reported so far, resulting in three confirmed fatalities. Authorities are urging drivers to stay alert, drive sober, and buckle up as the holiday travel period continues.