Georgia State Patrol cadet collapses, dies during training, officials say

A Georgia State Patrol cadet died after a medical emergency during training on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed after performing an exercise with other members of the 113th Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.

Medical staff tried to save his life before Dupree was rushed to a hospital where he died.

"The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Trooper Cadet Dupree," a statement from DPS said. "We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree's family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one."

