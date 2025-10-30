Georgia SNAP recipients brace as shutdown threatens benefits

The Brief More than one million Georgians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to put food on the table. They could all lose their benefits if the federal shutdown continues.



More than a million Georgians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to put food on the table.

They will lose their benefits if the federal shutdown drags on and the Trump administration refuses to tap into emergency funds.

What they're saying:

Stephanie Stanley relies heavily on SNAP benefits.

"I’m unemployed, and I don’t have any type of funds coming in," Stanley said. "I depend on SNAP tremendously."

What we know:

Stanley is one of more than 40 million Americans who rely on SNAP to get enough food to eat. More than one million recipients live here in Georgia. If the federal shutdown continues, their benefits will run out by Saturday.

"I wouldn’t know what I’ll do," Stanley said.

The shutdown is already hitting local nonprofits that help feed and house people facing food insecurity and homelessness.

"We have hundreds of people looking for additional assistance," said Will Butler, Georgia executive director of Frontline Response International.

Some federal workers who have not been paid are also asking for help. The crisis-intervention group says it is seeing a surge in people who have been evicted or have no money for food.

"We have families, single mothers, and men, women, and children," Butler said.

What's next:

Butler expects an even bigger increase in families scrambling to put meals on the table once money for the food-assistance program runs out.

"About a 20 to 30 percent increase right now, and that could go as high as a 45 to 50 percent increase," Butler said. "We do see the future effects of having a strain on our organization if this issue is not resolved."

Stanley says she has a lifeline for now.

"Because of Frontline, I’m able to eat. Thank the Lord."

Frontline is adding about 100 more beds to keep up with demand. The nonprofit also needs clothing and food donations.

What you can do:

Visit Frontline’s website if you want to help: frontlineresponse.org