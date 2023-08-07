Another round of severe storms, damaging winds heading to Georgia

Grab your umbrellas because north Georgia is getting ready for another round of severe storms Monday.

After a quiet morning, the afternoon will get stormy with a higher severe weather risk than Sunday's waves of storms.

The combination of a cold front heading from the west and the warm weather already in the Peach State will leave most of northeast Georgia covered in rainclouds starting around 2 p.m. and going until around 7 p.m.

Weather officials say the storm will bring a level 3 enhanced risk of damaging winds and thunderstorms in the area, with possible winds of up to 70 miles per hour in parts of the state.

Unlike Sunday's storms that lingered, this storm system should move through quickly and in one round.

Outside of the storms, expect plenty of heat. The heat index will be between 100 and 109 degrees and a Heat Advisory will be in place for most of central Georgia starting around noon.

