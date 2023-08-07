DeKalb County family barely escapes as trees crash through house during intense storm

A mom and her kids are lucky to be alive after powerful wind and heavy rain sent trees crashing into their home. It happened Monday just after 5:30 p.m. on Pinewood Drive in DeKalb County.

Lakeschia Dennis and her four kids were inside listening to the rain, lightning and thunder. Then, they heard a sound that sent chills down their spines.

"And we hear a loud boom," Dennis said.

A tree fell on their house.

Three trees crashed through a DeKalb County home during Monday's storm. A mother said she and her children barely escaped.

"We see the tree in the front of the house, then we hear another boom," Dennis said.

It didn’t stop there.

"Then, we hear another boom. The tree came in my room on my bed," Dennis said.

Her children, ages 3, 7, 11 and 12 were terrified.

"I just see my son running towards me. That’s all I see is my son running towards me," she said.

Three trees fell. Dennis said she and her children barely made out.

"The tree was one top of the bed. [My son], literally right before the tree fell, was able to get out," Dennis said.

Dennis had no idea what to do or where her family would go.

"Everything is destroyed. There’s water everywhere. Everything is damaged. I don’t have nothing," she told FOX 5 in an emotional interview.

Dennis said she called 911, but believes they were swamped because she couldn’t get through.

She said she also contacted the Red Cross and is waiting to see if they can make it out to her home.