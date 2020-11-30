Georgia senior living home asking for cards to bring holiday cheer to residents

article

For months now, people living in senior living facilities have had very little contact with family and friends because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why a senior center in Johns Creek is hoping to bring holiday cheer to its residents this holiday season.

"We're doing the best we can given the situation," said Ellie Christopher, who works at Belmont Village's outreach program.

It's been months since the virus hit the United States, but life is still far from normal - especially for the most vulnerable.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

"We're back to still wearing masks and social distancing, but they're able to come back in one person per table and activities are being done socially distant," Christopher said.

Belmont Village Senior Living facility just started allowing family members to visit after they receive a negative COVID-19 test. The visits also include masks, social distance, and a plexiglass barrier.

Carolyn Herndon has lived at Belmont Village for nine years. She gets several cards a month, but she knows not everyone is that lucky.

"It makes a big difference ... a big difference when you get those cards," said Herndon, "It really lifts your spirits and makes you feel like you're somebody."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Residents at Belmont Village are staying active this holiday season by filling Christmas stockings for the Salvation Army. They're also keeping holiday traditions alive. On Thanksgiving, residents gave pies to their families, but Belmont Village wants to remind the community not to forget our seniors.

"We just wanted to bring attention to our seniors, not just here at Belmont Village, but across the Atlanta area," said Christopher.

The facility is asking for holiday cards and drawings to liven up a resident's spirits during the holidays. The initiative is open to anyone, but the facility would love for schools and churches to get involved.

To participate, you can mail a card or a drawing to Belmont Village Senior Living, 4315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee, Georgia, 30024 with "Attn: Project Smile."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.