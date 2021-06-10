Georgia senator champions legislation bringing innovation, research and jobs to the state

He's calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to structure our economy for the future. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is talking about legislation he championed that recently passed the Senate.

It's called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

Among the things it will do is create jobs in Georgia by spurring innovations in science and technology. Senator Warnock said this will help strengthen the pipeline of skilled American workers and keep our state and economy competitive.

"So we're talking about technology, clean energy jobs, building out our transportation infrastructure. Creating jobs in the short term, but positioning the American economy to lead long-term well into the 21st century," Warnock said from his office in Washington during an interview with FOX 5.

Senator Warnock said the legislation will also create jobs in Georgia that will help address the national semi-conductor shortage.

That shortage directly impacted Kia's West Point factory in May when it had to stop making cars for two days because it ran out of semi-conductors.

"We shouldn't be depending on China to provide the kinds of things we ought to be making in the United States of America and that's what this moment is all about," Warnock said.

In this bill, HBCU's will also receive funding to increase their research and development capacity, which is expected to be another job creator for those institutions in Georgia.

