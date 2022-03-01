Georgia Senate passes bill allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates

The Georgia Senate has passed a bill that would stop schools from requiring students to wear masks.

The Unmask Georgia Students Act would let parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

Under the legislation school boards, administrators, teachers and other school personnel would not be allowed to make or enforce any rule that requires students to wear a face covering, unless parents or guardians can choose for their children to be exempt.

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia, has lobbied hard for this bill.

If the governor signs the bill, it will go into effect immediately. The bill includes a provision that repeals itself on June 30, 2023.

