Georgia seeks to suspend standardized testing for 2020-2021 academic year

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods said they have decided to submit a waiver to suspend standardized testing for 2020-2021.

The waiver would be sent to the U.S. Department of Education for the suspension of the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones assessment and CCRPI school and district rating.

"Georgia will submit a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education for the suspension of the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones assessment and CCRPI school and district rating," Kemp and Woods said in a joint statement, "Additionally, effective immediately, the Georgia Department of Education is suspending the teacher evaluation (TKES) summative rating for 2020-21."

In response to the decision, the Georgia Association of Educators President Charlotte Booker released to the following statement to FOX 5:

"The Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) fully agrees with Governor Kemp and Superintendent Woods in their seeking a waiver of the 20-21 Georgia Milestones test," said GAE President Charlotte Booker. "GAE feels this is the correct course of action to take with the unprecedented uncertainty facing our schools for this coming school year. We also realize that should the waiver be granted, there will be funds available. We ask legislators to reinvest those savings to help shore up other COVID-related education cuts such as school counselors and nurses."

Kemp and Woods said they are optimistic the waiver will be granted due to the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have on the upcoming school year.