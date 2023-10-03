Georgia representatives react to removal of McCarthy as House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy was voted out from his role as House Speaker on Tuesday, a first in U.S. history.

Stillness fell as the presiding officer gaveled the vote closed, 216-210, saying the office of the speaker "is hereby declared vacant."

McCarthy's chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, forced the vote on the "motion to vacate," drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Georgia’s 14 representatives voted 5-9 against the measure, along party lines.

Here are the reactions from each of Georgia’s representatives to the vote:

Who voted against ousting Speaker McCarthy in Georgia?

Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter – Republican - Georgia's 1st congressional district

"Today’s vote will show us who is interested in governing and who is interested in self-promotion. We should be focused on passing the remaining appropriations bills, the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, securing the border, and delivering on the Commitment to America, not fighting over personal grudges for cheap headlines.

"Kevin McCarthy has succeeded every single time the liberal media wrote him off – during his election for speaker, the debt ceiling fight, the government funding deadline, and now a motion to vacate. He is an effective speaker who is delivering results for the American people and has my full support," said Rep. Carter.

Rep. Carter’s district includes Coast Georgia from the South Carolina line down to the Florida line and including Savannah, Kingsland, Waycross, Blackshear, Baxley, Jesup, and Hinesville

Rep. Drew Ferguson – Republican - Georgia's 3rd congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Ferguson represents areas west, southwest, and south of metro Atlanta including Buchanan, Breman, Villa Rica, Carollton, Bowdon, Newnan, Peachtree City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Hogansville, Pine Mountain, LaGrange, Woodbury, Thomaston, Zebulon, Griffin, Barnessville and Hampton.

Rep. Richard McCormick – Republican – Georgia’s 6th congressional district

Rep. McCormick represents areas north of metro Atlanta including Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton, Madedonia, Coal Mountain, Chestatee, Ball Ground, Cumming, Silver City, Dawsonville, Juno, Afton, and Amicalola.

Rep. Austin Scott – Republican – Georgia’s 8th congressional district

"The eight Republicans who supported Joe Biden and the Democrats’ desire to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker are nothing more than grifters who have handed control of the House to the Democratic Party in the name of their own glory and fundraising," Scott said. "There is nothing principled about what they did, and Republican leadership will have to decide to either hold these members accountable or lose the faith of the rest of the conference."

Rep. Scott represents portions of middle south Georgia including Millegeville, Bonaire, Perry, Cochran, Eastman, Hazlehurst, Cordele, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Douglas, Tifton, Sylvester, Moultrie, Adel, Nashville, Valdosta, and Lake Park.

Rep. Andrew Clyde – Republican – Georgia’s 9th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Clyde represents extreme north and northeast Georgia including Ellijay, Blue Ridge, Mineral Bluff, Blairsville, Hiawassee, Dillard, Clayton, Tallulah Falls, Helen, Suches, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Clarksville, Demorest, Cornellia, Toccoa, Lavonia, Carnesville, Hartwell, Royston, Lula, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, and Suwanee.

Rep. Mike Collins – Republican – Georgia’s 10th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Collins represents areas east and southeast of metro Atlanta including Athens, Jefferson, Commercer, Danielsville, Elberton, Crawford, Watkinsville, Rutledge, Madison, Union Point, Greensboror, Siloam, Crafordville, Sparta, Eatonton, Monticello, Jackson, McDonough, and Locust Grove.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk – Republican – Georgia’s 11th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Loudermilk represents areas northeast of metro Atlanta including Marietta, Vinning, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Acworth, Oak Grove, Woodstock, Emerson, Cartersville, Stilesboro, Taylorsville, Kingston, Euharless, Adairsville, Folsom, white, Rydal, Waleska, Canton, Holly Springs,Ludville, Talking Rock, Jasper, Marble Hill, Big Canoe, and Nelson.

Rep. Rick Allen – Republican – Georgia’s 12th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Allen represents eastern Georgia including Augusta, Thomason, Sandersville, Dublin, Swainsboro, Statesboro, Metter, and Vidalia.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – Republican – Georgia’s 14th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Greene represents northwest Georgia including Hiram, Dallas, Cedartown, Cave Springs, Rome, Summerville, Calhoun, Trion, Resaca, LaFayette, Rising Fawn, Dalton, Chatsworth, Ringgold, Chickamauga, and Trenton.

Who voted for ousting Speaker McCarthy in Georgia?

Rep Sanford Bishop – Democrat – Georgia’s 2nd congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Bishop represents southwest Georgia including Columbus, Fort Moore, Macon, Warner Robins, Americus, Leesburg, Albany, Blakely, Camilla, Bainbridge, Cairo, and Thomasville.

Henry Johnson – Democrat – Georgia’s 4th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Johnson represents eastern metro Atlanta including Brookhaven, Doraville, Embry Hills, Tucker, Clarkston, Stone Mountain, North Druid Hills, Swift Creek, Redan, Snapfinger, Lake Capri, Lithonia, Conyers, Porterdale, Covington, Almon, and Oxford.

Nikema Williams – Democrat -- Georgia’s 5th congressional district

"Days after House Democrats put people over politics to prevent a government shutdown, we remain united in serving all Americans. Extreme MAGA Republicans, meanwhile, don’t care about governing, they only want to fight their internal civil war. The American people are not getting the representation they deserve, because Republicans have once again betrayed their oath of office. Enough is enough: I voted to end the speakership of Kevin McCarthy because the American people have had enough of Republicans unleashing chaos, dysfunction, and extremism."

Rep. Williams represents Atlanta as well as College Park, Mountain View, Forest Park, Conley, East Point, and Sandy Springs.

Lucy McBath – Democrat -- Georgia’s 7th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. McBath represents northeast metro Atlanta including Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake, Johns Creek, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Grayson, Graystone, Snellville, Dacula, and Centerville.

David Scott – Democrat -- Georgia’s 13th congressional district

Offered no immediate comment.

Rep. Scott represents west, southwest, and south metro Atlanta including Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Anneewakee, South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, Union City, Fairburn, Riverdale, Morrow, Jonesboro, Bonanza, and Stockbridge.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.