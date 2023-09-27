Georgia ranked 3rd pettiest state by new survey

article

The results of a new survey may or may not surprise you. Georgia has tied with several other states for the 3rd highest number of petty residents.

At least Georgia wasn't the top of the list. That honor or dishonor in this case goes to the state of Alabama. They topped the list as the state with the highest levels of pettiness at 96%.

Nevada came in second at 95% and third place was a 5-way tie between Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Illinois and Arkansas at 94%.

The District of Columbia is the least petty state with 67%, according to the survey results. Vermont is close behind with 68% and Nebraska and Utah follows with 71%.

According to Casino.ca, who conducted the survey, 84% of Americans admit to being petty.

The survey asked 3,000 Americans over the age of 18 to rate their pettiness on a scale of 1 to 10. They were also asked to rank what triggers their pettiness -- romantic relationships (22%); driving (18%); work (16%); friendships (15%); social media (14%); gaming (11%); and while playing sports (4%).

Here are some of the respondents' petty confessions: