Georgia presidential election recount running smoothly, officials say

Georgia counties are inching closer to retallying nearly 5 million votes.

Masked election employees worked late into the night in some counties over the weekend to finish reviewing ballots by the Wednesday night deadline in the audit of the presidential race.

The law requires that one race be audited to check that new election machines counted the ballots accurately, not because of any suspected problems with the results. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin — Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by roughly 14,000 votes — meaning a full hand count was necessary.

GET MORE 2020 YOU DECIDE COVERAGE

"We're trying to be done by Monday," Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said.

In Gwinnett County, officials started the process with 64 "audit boards," which are made up of two people each. Working one batch of ballots at a time, both people on an audit board must confirm the presidential selection on each ballot before sorting it into a stack for either Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Joe Jorgensen, or another candidate.

Advertisement

If an audit board cannot agree on a voter's choice, they set that ballot aside for a bipartisan vote review panel to make a determination.

Once they are done with a batch, the audit board tallies up all the votes for each candidate and reseals the ballot box.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by some 14,000 votes - a calculation not accepted by the Republican president.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

On Twitter Saturday, Trump called the recounting a "waste of time," writing that there is "tremendous evidence of widespread voter fraud in that there is irrefutable proof that our Republican poll watchers and observers were not allowed to be present in poll counting rooms," something that Georgia's Republican leadership has repeatedly discounted.

"We have not found any widespread voter fraud," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

MORE: For the first time ever the Carter Center will monitor an American election

With Wednesday's deadline looming, poll workers press on in the arduous - a what is predicted to be costly - task.

Two Gwinnett county workers raise a card that lets the officials know they have a question as they begin their recount of the ballots.

"It's been a smooth process. The volunteers that are here have been very helpful," DeKalb County Voter Registration and Election Director Erica Hamilton said. "They follow instructions to the T, so it's a smooth process."

Some counties, including Paulding and Athens-Clarke County, are providing livestreams of the audit to improve transparency.

The deadline for the state to certify the results of the election is Nov. 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.